Preview: Tulane at Washington

It might be time to stop asking if Washington is for real. The 16th-ranked Huskies, one of nine remaining unbeaten teams in Division I, enter Monday’s contest against visiting Tulane with a stellar backcourt and an imposing frontline led by 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, a transfer from Fresno State who leads the nation with 45 blocks. The Huskies can add to their impressive nonconference run with a win over Tulane, which has won nine straight following a season-opening loss to Wake Forest.

Guard Nigel Williams-Goss is one of four players averaging in double figures for the Huskies, who led by as many as 20 against Oklahoma on Saturday before holding on for a 69-67 victory in Las Vegas. The game marked a breakout performance by forward Jernard Jarreau, who tied a career high with 12 points as the Sooners focused on guarding Upshaw and Shawn Kemp Jr. near the basket. The Huskies should be tested again Monday by Tulane, which is shooting 48.4 percent as a team.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TULANE (9-1): Guard Louis Dabney averages a team-high 13.1 points for the Green Wave, whose top nonconference win came in a 59-54 victory over Mississippi State on Dec. 6. Guard Jay Hook averages 12.1 points and five rebounds, but he was held to 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3-point range, in Saturday’s 56-49 win over Jackson State. Guard Cameron Reynolds, averaging 5.2 points off the bench, will miss the next four to six weeks after suffering a broken left hand last week.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (10-0): The Huskies are holding opponents to 58.5 points per game thanks to an athletic defense that includes guards Mike Anderson and Andrew Andrews, who is tied for the team lead in steals with 12. Freshman guard Donaven Dorsey is 14-of-35 from 3-point range in a reserve role for the Huskies, who had 24 bench points in the win over Oklahoma. Upshaw, averaging 19.3 minutes off the bench, has scored a total of 47 points on 18-of-25 shooting over the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Williams-Goss scored 12 points in Washington’s 73-62 win over Tulane on Dec. 17, 2013.

2. Tulane was picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

3. Washington is 174-39 at home in 13 seasons under coach Lorenzo Romar.

PREDICTION: Washington 75, Tulane 61