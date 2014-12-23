(Updated: CORRECTS to 1:31 in graph 4)

No. 13 Washington 66, Tulane 57: Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 16 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and nine assists as the Huskies withstood an upset bid by the visiting Green Wave to remain unbeaten.

Robert Upshaw registered 11 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Washington (11-0), which overcame a season-high 18 turnovers to match its best start since 2005-06. Jernard Jarreau collected six points, seven boards and four assists to help the Huskies end Tulane’s nine-game winning streak.

Freshman Dylan Osetkowski led Tulane (9-2) with a career-high 12 points off the bench while Jay Hook added 11, including three 3-pointers. Louis Dabney, who came in averaging a team-high 13.1 points, was held to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting along with six rebounds.

Washington closed the first half with a 9-0 run over the final 1:31 and took a 28-26 lead into the break after holding Tulane to 33.3 percent shooting. Kemp scored to extend the lead to 43-37 with just over 11 minutes left before the Green Wave answered with nine straight points to move ahead by three.

Darin Johnson followed with a three-point play to spark a 14-3 run as the Huskies took control in the final minutes. Upshaw, who leads the nation with 51 blocks, converted two free throws to put Washington ahead 61-52 with 2:38 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mike Anderson had eight points and six rebounds for Washington, which defeated Tulane 73-62 on Dec. 17, 2013. … Upshaw, who came in shooting 41.3 percent from the foul line, made 5-of-8 attempts against the Green Wave. … Jonathan Stark scored 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting for Tulane, which was seeking its first win over a Top 25 opponent in 15 years.