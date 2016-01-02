Preview: Tulsa at Cincinnati

Cincinnati is cooling off after starting the season with seven straight victories. Losers of four of its last seven - including the first game of their American Athletic Conference schedule, the No. 23 Bearcats try to avoid a three-game slide when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane also stumbled to start AAC play and have dropped two of their last three contests overall. Opponents have shot 19-for-52 from 3-point range during Cincinnati’s skid, which is good news for Tulsa guard James Woodard (37-for-90 from beyond the arc). The Bearcats also shoot well from distance, setting the stage for a perimeter battle. Cincinnati’s rebounding was unreliable at best during non-conference play, but it should have no trouble controlling the boards against a Golden Hurricane team that ranks 278th nationally in rebounding.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (8-5, 0-1 American Athletic Conference): Woodard and Shaquille Harrison average a combined 34.2 points - nearly half of the team’s total scoring. Harrison also ranks tied for 28th nationally with 27 steals. Senior forward Brandon Swannegan has 13 of the team’s 35 blocks despite averaging only 17.2 minutes off the bench.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (10-4, 0-1): Farad Cobb is second in the AAC in made 3-pointers with 36. Jacob Evans has made 24 straight free throws and leads the conference in free-throw percentage, shooting 32-for-34 from the line. Gary Clark (team-best 7.9 rebounds) has led the team in rebounds in five of the last eight games and reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the series 21-11, including 13-2 at home.

2. Tulsa leads the conference with a plus-4.0 turnover margin.

3. Saturday’s contest marks Tulsa’s first visit to Cincinnati since 1972, when the Bearcats won 81-74.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 68