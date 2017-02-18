No. 17 Cincinnati got right back to business after seeing its 15-game winning streak end and looks to take advantage of another struggling team when Tulsa visits Saturday for an American Athletic Conference contest. The Bearcats held last-place South Florida to 36.7 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers in a 68-54 win Wednesday after losing at SMU on Sunday.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin goes after his 300th collegiate victory - 69 coming at Murray State - as the Bearcats trail SMU by a half-game with five contests left before the AAC Tournament. “There’s still work to do,” Cincinnati junior forward Gary Clark told reporters. “The reality is that you’ve still got a lot more games, a lot of prepping to do - a lot of growing as a team to do, to do something in March.” Tulsa has dropped five consecutive games after a promising start to league play and shot just 29.8 percent from the field in Tuesday’s 71-53 loss at Central Florida. “I thought we competed for the most part,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith told reporters. “We just didn’t make shots.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (12-13, 6-7 AAC): The Golden Hurricane are averaging just 53.8 points during the losing streak and has just one double-figure scorer – junior forward Junior Etou (12.2), who averaged just eight the last three games. Freshman forward Martins Igbanu is moving forward while others are struggling, averaging 11 points over a three-game span after scoring a career-high 15 on Tuesday. Tulsa needs senior guard Pat Birt to find his shooting stroke after going just 5-of-39 from the field over the last five contests.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (23-3, 12-1): The Bearcats lean on their defense, which allows just 60.9 points and boasts a league-best 7.7 steals per game, but they are well balanced offensively to top the AAC in scoring (75.7). Clark posted 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks against USF and is one of four players averaging in double figures scoring (10.1) while leading the team on the boards (8.0). Junior forward Kyle Washington averages 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while sophomore guard Jacob Evans supplies 13.3 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa made it tough on the Bearcats in a 57-55 loss on Feb. 1, but lost at Cincinnati by 19 last season.

2. Cincinnati senior G Kevin Johnson went 11-for-22 from the field and averaged 13.5 points in the last two games.

3. Golden Hurricane junior guard Corey Henderson Jr. went 2-for-10 from the floor against UCF after draining 6-for-9 in the previous contest.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 68, Tulsa 54