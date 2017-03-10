Cincinnati is seeking its first conference titlesince 2004, and the 18th-ranked and second-seeded Bearcats beginthat quest Friday night against seventh-seeded Tulsa in the American AthleticTournament quarterfinals in Hartford, Conn. While Cincinnati had a first-roundbye, the Golden Hurricane advanced Thursday by holding off 10th-seededTulane 66-60 at the XL Center.

Since 2004, Cincinnati only has made it to oneconference tourney final (2012 Big East Tournament) and is 1-3 in three AACtourneys, bowing out in the quarterfinals each of the last two seasons withlosses to lower-seeded foes. In compiling the second-most regular-season wins(27) in program history, Mick Cronin’s current Bearcats appear poised to make adeep strong postseason run, but the veteran coach knows it all starts with gettingpast a Tulsa squad the Bearcats swept during the regular season. “It’s always a challenge to try tobeat any team for the third time,” Cronin said on the school’s athletics website Thursday. “College basketball is so unique. In a one-game shot. So manythings can happen. That would be your biggest concern, making sure your guysare sharp and they don’t underestimate a (team) because we did beat themtwice.” Tulsa, meanwhile, entered the postseason on a two-game skid, includinga regular season-ending 81-69 loss at Tulane, but the Golden Hurricane madeamends Thursday in a ragged game (45 total fouls, 27 turnovers) to survive andadvance.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (15-16): The Golden Hurricane beatTulane despite shooting only 38 percent from the field and committing 15turnovers as guards Pat Birt, Corey Henderson and Sterling Taplin combined for37 of the team’s 66 points. Meanwhile, leading scorers Junior Etou (12.7points) and Jaleel Wheeler (9.4) combined for only 11 points on 4-of-14shooting and will be counted on to bounce back Friday. The Golden Hurricane isaveraging 14.8 turnovers per contest (313th out of 347 teamsnationally entering Thursday) and will need to be better against the Bearcats.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (27-4): The Bearcats rankedeither first or second in the AAC in 10 of 17 team statistical categoriesduring the regular season, including scoring (first with 74.7 points), scoringdefense (second with 60.2 points allowed) and turnover margin (second atplus-3.74). Jacob Evans (13.4 points), Kyle Washington (13.3) and Gary Clark(10.4) are averaging double digits while senior point guard Troy Caupain isaveraging 9.8 points and a team-leading 4.6 assists and is one assist away fromreaching 500 for his career. Clark and Washington combine to average 15.1rebounds for Cincinnati, which ranks third in the conference with a reboundmargin of plus-4.6.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati won the two regular-season meetingsby 57-55 and 80-60 margins.

2. Tulsa led the AAC in free throw percentage(72.9) during the regular season and drained 22-of-31 attempts Thursday versusTulane.

3. The Cincinnati-Tulsa winner will play thewinner of Friday’s final quarterfinal, pitting third-seeded Houston and sixth-seeded Connecticut, in Saturday’s semifinals.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Tulsa 63