Preview: Tulsa at Connecticut

Tulsa went a year without losing a conference game before finally falling to SMU on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane will try to keep that loss total at one in American Athletic Conference play when they visit defending champion Connecticut on Thursday. The Huskies are trying to boost their resume for a return trip to the NCAA Tournament and are aiming for a fifth straight home victory.

Tulsa closed out its Conference USA run with 11 straight wins and began AAC play with 10 straight victories before suffering the 68-57 home loss on Saturday. “I didn’t think we were going to go undefeated,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith told reporters. “We lost to a good team today. I think we have to have some mental coaching with our team and then get ready to play a tough UConn team on the road.” The Huskies trailed late at Tulane on Saturday before recovering to post a 62-53 win and are trying to secure their first three-game winning streak in conference play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TULSA (17-6, 10-1 AAC): The Golden Hurricane shot a season-low 28.3 percent from the field against SMU despite James Woodard knocking down five 3-pointers. Woodard was the star of a 66-58 home win over UConn on Jan. 13, pouring in 21 points and helping in a defensive effort that limited Huskies star Ryan Boatright to eight points. Woodard could use some more help from second-leading scorer Shaquille Harrison, who has totaled 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting in the last two games.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (13-9, 6-4): The Huskies are making a brief stop at home before hitting the road for three of the next four but finally look headed in the right direction after a series of ups and downs. UConn overcame a five-point deficit in the final seven minutes at Tulane on Saturday as Boatright went for 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The senior guard is averaging 23.3 points in the last six games after being held to single digits in two straight.

TIP-INS

1. Boatright has committed a total of two turnovers in the last three games.

2. The Golden Hurricane are outscoring opponents by an average of eight points in conference play.

3. Huskies C Amida Brimah blocked eight shots in 15 minutes at Tulane and has swatted away 26 in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 62, Connecticut 61