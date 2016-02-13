Preview: Tulsa at Connecticut

Connecticut looks to rebound from a potentially devastating loss when it hosts Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday. “We do our best work in the dark and it’s definitely a dark time right now,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie said after watching his team blow a 12-point lead in the final minutes of Thursday’s loss to Temple.

UConn is still in the NCAA Tournament picture but can’t afford many more collapses like it had Thursday. The Huskies have won six of the last eight games but lost at Tulsa 60-51 in the first matchup of the season. The Golden Hurricane took a big step toward claiming a berth in the tourney by winning at SMU last time out. Tulsa got 41 points and 11 assists from its dynamic duo of James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison in Thursday’s big win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TULSA (16-8, 8-4 AAC): The Golden Hurricane, one game back of SMU and Temple in the conference standings with wins over UConn, SMU and Wichita State, can certainly enhance its resume greatly with a season sweep of the Huskies. Pat Birt scored 17 points as Tulsa rallied from eight points down in the second half to beat the Mustangs and has 66 points in his last three games. Woodard is third in the conference in scoring (16.4 points per game) and Harrison is seventh (15.3) while leading the AAC in steals (2.0).

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-7, 7-4): The Huskies continue to lead the conference in scoring defense at 61.5 points a game but have to be kicking themselves after Thursday’s meltdown in which they turned the ball over constantly in the game’s final 5:38 to blow a double-digit lead. UConn didn’t even get a shot off on several crucial trips down the stretch and Rodney Purvis missed two easy layups in the second half while joining with Daniel Hamilton and Jalen Adams to turn the ball over in the final 23 seconds in the 63-58 setback. UConn is second nationally in field-goal percentage defense at 36.9 and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 70 points in its last nine outings.

TIP-INS

1. UConn leads the conference in free throw shooting at 76.9 percent.

2. Adams, who had been on a tear, didn’t play in the second half of Thursday’s game until there were 2:44 left due to a “team matter” according to Ollie.

3. The Huskies won two home meetings with Tulsa last season, including a 47-42 decision in the AAC tournament in Hartford.

PREDICTION: UConn 70, Tulsa 60