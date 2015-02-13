Connecticut 70, Tulsa 45: Ryan Boatright led the way with 23 points and eight assists as the Huskies handed the visiting Golden Hurricane their second straight loss.

Daniel Hamilton added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (14-9, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which has won three straight. Rodney Purvis scored 17 points and Amida Brimah collected nine points and seven blocks for the Huskies.

Marquel Curtis scored 15 points off the bench for Tulsa (17-7, 10-2), which dropped its second straight after going a year without a conference loss. D’Andre Wright and Rashad Smith scored 10 apiece as the Golden Hurricane shot 31.5 percent from the field, including 5-of-20 from 3-point range.

Hamilton knocked down 3-pointers on each of UConn’s first two possessions as the Huskies jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes. The gap reached 11 points on Boatright’s 3-pointer and Tulsa managed only seven field goals in the opening 20 minutes as UConn took a 26-17 lead into the break.

The second half did not start out any better for the Golden Hurricane as Hamilton again opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Boatright scored eight in a 15-3 run that put the Huskies in front 41-20. Boatright connected from beyond the arc with 9 1/2 minutes left to stretch the lead to 50-27 and UConn coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa won its final 11 Conference USA games last season before taking 10 straight to begin its inaugural AAC campaign. … Brimah has blocked 15 shots in the last two games but has a total of two rebounds in that span. … Golden Hurricane G James Woodard, who came in averaging 14.9 points, was held scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting.