Connecticut 75, Tulsa 73

STORRS, Conn. -- Junior guard Rodney Purvis hit a running jump shot with 42.8 seconds left and forward Daniel Hamilton and guard Sterling Gibbs combined to make six consecutive free throws in the final 24 seconds as Connecticut held off Tulsa 75-73 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference game at Gampel Pavilion.

UConn (18-7, 8-4 AAC) got 14 points each from Gibbs and guard Omar Calhoun to bounce back from a disappointing 63-58 loss at Temple on Thursday. Hamilton finished with 12 points and Purvis added 11 off the bench.

Tulsa (16-9, 8-5), led by guard Pat Birt’s 24 points, managed just 26 points in the first 23 minutes. Birt had 21 points in the second half when the Golden Hurricane shot 60 percent from the field.

Purvis, 4 of 7 from the field, hit his runner after Shaquille Harrison scored on a reverse layup to cut UConn’s lead to 67-64. UConn’s biggest lead was 20 points with 17:10 left in the game.

Both teams had trouble taking care of the ball in the first half, but UConn led by as many as 15 points while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor. Gibbs, Purvis and Calhoun combined to make 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.

Tulsa had 10 turnovers and UConn nine by halftime. The Huskies managed just five points off the turnovers but got the job done defensively with three steals and two blocks and holding Tulsa to 31.8 percent shooting (7 of 22) from the field.

The Golden Hurricane trailed 34-21 at halftime after making just 2 of 11 shots from 3-point range (18.2 percent) and hitting just 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from the free throw line.

UConn coach Kevin Ollie used his eighth different lineup this season, starting Calhoun in place of freshman guard Jalen Adams. It was Calhoun’s second start of the season.

Adams, who has eight starts, was limited to 19 minutes in UConn’s loss to Temple on Thursday after being pulled to the bench late in the first half. Ollie said it was a “team matter.”