Preview: Tulsa at Creighton

Doug McDermott isliving up to preseason expectation as the beast of the Big East this season,and he looks to add to his court credentials when unbeaten Creighton hostswinless Tulsa on Saturday. The preseason pick for Big East Player of the Year,McDermott has become one of the early front-runners for this year’s JohnR. Wooden Award as the best player in the country. The nation’s leading returning scorer from last season, when he averaged23.2 points, leads all Big East scorers with 25.7 points per game this season, shooting8-for-15 from 3-point territory.

McDermott, who canbecome the first Creighton player to score 20 or more points in four straight games to start a seasonsince Cyril Baptiste in 1969, knocked down his first career game-winner on a three-pointplay with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Bluejays over Saint Joseph‘s, 83-79, lastSaturday. A total of 16 NBA credentials were issued for the game with McDermottthe main attraction as Creighton’s all-time leading scorer finished with 20points on only 14 shots. Tulsa second-year coach Danny Manning can only wishthat he had a centerpiece like McDermott with the Golden Hurricanes’ top scorersbeing sophomores Shaquille Harrison and Rashad Smith, averaging 14.7 pointsapiece.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest

ABOUT TULSA (0-3): The Hurricanes have eight sophomores,led by Harrison and Smith, with Smith shooting 63.6 percent from the flooralthough neither player has hit a 3-pointer yet this season. Tulsa fell to No.16 Wichita State, 77-54, on Wednesday after the game was tied at halftime,31-31, but the Golden Hurricanes shot only 33 percent in the second half to letthe Shockers slip away. Pat Swilling’s 12 points led Tulsa, which is averaging71.7 points per game, but has only hit 57.7 percent of its 104 foul shots.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (3-0): In addition to McDermott, the Bluejays havea strong supporting cast around him as Ethan Wragge is averaging 14 points off thebench, with all of Wragge’s shots being 3-point attempts (13-for-20).Devin Brooks is also averaging in double figures with 11.7 points off the benchfor head coach Greg McDermott. Austin Chatman is the Bluejays’ second-leading scorerin the starting lineup at 8.8 points per game to go with his team-high averageof 5.3 assists.

1. Creighton is43-0 all-time in home games played before Nov. 27 during the regular season.

2. Tulsa leads itsall-time series with Creighton, 43-34, winning 14 of the last 19 meetings,although the Bluejays have won the last three.

3. The Creightonathletic department has created a Twitter account for Doug McDermott alerts to track his exploits this season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 104, Tulsa 67