No. 23 Creighton 82, Tulsa 72: Doug McDermott poured in 21 of his game-high33 points in the second half as the host Bluejays kept the GoldenHurricane winless.

McDermott, theleading scorer in the Big East this season, was 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and12-for-15 from the foul line to go with 15 rebounds for Creighton (4-0). AustinChatman was the only other Bluejay in double figures with 19 points, going 7-for-9from the floor and 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, while dishing a team-high nine assists.

Rashad Smith led Tulsa (0-4) with 21 points, including 15 in the second half, while Pat Swilling Jr. scored 18 off the bench. James Woodward chipped in 11points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Bluejaysled by as many as nine in the first half, but the Golden Hurricane shot4-for-9 from 3-point range in the half with Swilling Jr. hitting 3-of-5 attempts from long range to keep Tulsa close. Chatman was 6-for-7 from the floor for 15 points inthe half, but Swilling Jr. outscored the entire Creighton bench, 13-10, as Tulsa trailed42-41 at halftime.

Creighton blitzedthe Golden Hurricane with a 9-0 run 11 early in the second half on threestraight 3-pointers — one from Chatman and back-to-back bombs from McDermott —to take command at 55-45. Tulsa got within five points at 73-68 on a RashadSmith layup with just under four minutes remaining, but Creighton closed it outby outscoring Tulsa 9-4 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott is the first Creighton player to starta season with 20 or more points in the first four games since Cyril Baptiste 1969.... Shaquille Harrison had two of Tulsa’s five blocked shots. ... The Bluejays shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range with 11 baskets while the Golden Hurricane shot 25 percent with five.