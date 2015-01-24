Preview: Tulsa at East Carolina

Upgrading from Conference USA to the AmericanAthletic hasn’t slowed Tulsa, which won its 17th straight conferencegame Wednesday in beating visiting Memphis 73-55. The Golden Hurricaneare off to a 6-0 start in the AAC with all but one of the victories coming byat least seven points. Up next is Saturday’s game at East Carolina, whose own AACdebut season isn’t going so swimmingly, having beaten only last-place Houstonin its first five conference contests.“When we got here we were learning wherewe were at compared to the talent in the American, and I think we have goodtalent,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said at his post-game news conferenceWednesday. “… I think there is still room to develop, and this time of year youdon’t stay the same. You get better or you get worse, and we want to continueto get better.” Overall, the Golden Hurricane has posted eight straight winssince falling to No. 20 Oklahoma 87-68 on Dec. 13.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULSA (13-5, 6-0 AAC): The win over Memphiswas huge for the Golden Hurricane, who hadn’t beaten the Tigers in Tulsa since1971. Tulsa, though, isn’t exactly lighting it up on the shooting stat sheet,hitting a pedestrian 42.6 percent from the field, 66 percent from thefree-throw line and 32.4 percent from 3-point range, but the Golden Hurricane havepositive rebounding (3.1) and turnover (2.1) margins and have held sevenstraight opponents, including all six conference foes, to 58 points or fewer.Guards James Woodard (15.6 points) and Shaquille Harrison (15.5) give the teama strong 1-2 lead scoring punch, and four others are contributing at least 6.5points, including Rashad Smith (8.3), who also is Tulsa’s top rebounder with6.6 per outing.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-10, 1-4): The Pirates maybe two games below .500, but have been formidable at home, winning seven oftheir nine contests at Minges Coliseum. Terry Whisnant (13.4 points), sixth manB.J. Tyson (12.8) and Caleb White (12.7) are the team’s leading scorers whileMichel Nzege is the leading rebounder with 5.6 per outing. Tyson, a freshmanguard who has yet to make a start, is the only AAC reserve leading his team inscoring.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa has dominated the series 11-2, includinga 76-58 home win last season as C-USA foes.

2. The Golden Hurricane closed out its final C-USAseason a year ago with 11 straight victories, including winning the conferencetournament.

3. Whisnant had a career-high six 3-pointers andmatched his all-time best with 24 points in East Carolina’s last outing – a77-54 loss at SMU on Jan. 17.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 67, East Carolina 58