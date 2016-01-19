Preview: Tulsa at East Carolina

East Carolina hopes a return home will be the key to ending its five-game losing streak. The Pirates, winless in the conference, are 7-2 on their home court but can expect another stern test from Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

East Carolina was hammered by UCF 89-69 on Saturday despite a combined 39 points from B.J. Tyson and Caleb White. The Pirates, however, have gotten few contributions elsewhere and their last four setbacks have all come by double digits. Tulsa began its current three-game winning streak against East Carolina two weeks ago, getting 20 points from Rashad Smith in a 55-43 win. The Golden Hurricane have won five straight against the Pirates and lead the series 14-3.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULSA (11-6, 3-2 American): The Golden Hurricane rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to knock off Connecticut 60-51 last time out. Tulsa held UConn to 30.9 percent shooting in the second half, getting a game-high 20 points from senior guard James Woodard in front of a packed house. Woodard (16.5 points a game) and Shaquille Harrison (16.4) rank second and third in the conference in scoring.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-10, 0-5): East Carolina’s defense was the culprit in its latest loss as the Pirates watched UCF pile up 60 points in the first half on a 66.7 percent shooting. Tyson and White are the lone Pirates in double-figure scoring on the season while freshman Kentrell Barkley dished out a career-best 10 assists, the most by any East Carolina player this season, in the loss. Despite their recent woes, SMU coach Larry Brown said “I really believe this team’s going to be a lot better in about three weeks. They need a signature win to kind of pump them up.”

TIP-INS

1. White tied his career high with six 3-pointers last game and moved into seventh place on the school’s career 3-point field goals made list with 161.

2. Woodard missed the team’s first meeting of the season with a leg injury.

3. The Pirates won their first seven home games of the season.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 69, Tulsa 67