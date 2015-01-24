Tulsa 66, East Carolina 64: James Woodard scored17 points as the Golden Hurricane beat the host Pirates to remain unbeaten inthe American Athletic Conference.

Shaquille Harrison added 13 points and fiveassists, and Rashad Smith had nine points for Tulsa (14-5, 7-0 AAC), whichnotched its ninth straight win overall. The Golden Hurricane, who also receivedeight points apiece from Rashad Ray and Marquel Curtis and seven points and ateam-high 10 rebounds from D’Andre Wright, hit five of their six 3-pointers inthe second half and finished with a 20-6 free-throw advantage.

Terry Whisnant scored 22, including a 6-of-9performance from 3-point range, for East Carolina (8-11, 1-5), which fell to 7-3at home. Michel Ofik-Nzege added 13 points and 11 rebounds while AntonioRobinson chipped in 10 points and six assists for the Pirates, who made aseason-most 12 3-pointers in 28 attempts.

East Carolina took a 35-29 lead into the secondhalf, but Woodard drained three 3-pointers and Ray hit two as Tulsa surged backin front 49-42 after outscoring the Pirates 20-7 over the first seven minutesof the second stanza. Nzege tied the game with a dunk with two minutesremaining before the visitors hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch – sandwichedaround a turnover, missed 3-pointer and a missed front end of a one-and-onefree-throw chance for East Carolina – to seal the road win.

Tulsa held leads of 13-8 and 20-16 in a tightgame early, but Whisnant got hot in a hurry, scoring 11 points in a 13-2 EastCarolina run to give the hosts a 29-22 lead with 3:48 to play. The GoldenHurricane pulled to within 29-27 before the Pirates closed out the half with amini 6-2 run to take the six-point lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa is off to its best conferencestart since opening 8-0 in 1984-85 en route to the Missouri Valley Conferenceregular-season title. … Over East Carolina’s last two games, Whisnant hasscored 46 points, including 12-of-20 3-pointers. … Tulsa holds a 12-2 lead inthe series between the former Conference-USA rivals who have met every seasonsince 2006.