Tulsa 84, East Carolina 69

Tulsa guard James Woodard scored 22 points, leading the Golden Hurricane past struggling East Carolina 84-69 Tuesday at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.

Guard Pat Birt hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), who has won four in a row to get into contention in the conference.

Tulsa led by only four, 69-65, with 7:38 to play, but put away the Pirates 15-2 run. Woodard hit a 3-pointer during the run, and the Golden Hurricane stymied East Carolina’s offense in the final minutes. The Pirates scored only four points in the final eight minutes.

East Carolina guard B.J. Tyson scored 16 points, leading four Pirates in double-figures. Guards Caleb White and Prince Williams each finished with 13 points, and guard Kentrell Barkley came off the bench to add 10 for the Pirates (8-11, 0-6 AAC), who lost their sixth straight game.

Tulsa used a 12-0 run to grab the lead late in the first half. The Golden Hurricane led 42-37 at halftime, behind 15 point from Woodard. The Pirates shot 56.5 percent from the floor in the first half, but were hurt by 12 turnovers.