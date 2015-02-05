Preview: Tulsa at Houston

Houston tries to continue its momentum when its hosts American Athletic Conference-leading Tulsa on Thursday. The Cougars have won back-to-back games to break an eight-game losing skid and will try to snap the Hurricane’s 11-game win streak. Tulsa’s 78-71 overtime victory over USF on Saturday featured someone other than guards Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard as the team’s leading scorer for the first time since late November.

“We’re growing as a team,” first-year Tulsa coach Frank Haith told reporters after Saturday’s game. “I think other guys are stepping up or getting better. Their confidence is better and guys are making plays. We’ve got different guys contributing.” Harrison and Woodard join Houston’s Jherrod Stiggers as three of the AAC’s top scorers - each averaging at least 15 points. The Hurricane have won four straight against Houston, including a 72-54 victory Jan. 4.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULSA (16-5, 9-0 AAC): Harrison (15.2 points) has scored in double digits in 15 straight games while Woodard adds 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for Tulsa, which has won six straight away from home. Harrison leads the AAC with 1.8 steals while Woodard is second to Stiggers (3.3) in made 3-pointers (2.5). The Hurricane have only allowed two league teams to score more than 58 points.

ABOUT HOUSTON (9-12, 1-8): Stiggers leads the Cougars with 15 points while Danrad Knowles (10.9) and Devonta Pollard (10.6) are also in double figures. Point guard L.J. Rose has come on strong, recording 22 assists and three turnovers in his last three games, including a 5-to-0 ratio in Sunday’s 70-68 victory over Connecticut. LeRon Barnes leads Houston with 6.5 rebounds but the Cougars, who have not won three in a row since mid-December, are minus-8.2 on the boards in league play.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa is 13-0 when leading at halftime and 13-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65 points.

2. The Hurricane have won 17 straight regular-season conference games - matching a school-record streak from 1918-1921 - and a program-best 20 straight league games, including conference tournaments.

3. The Cougars ranked 333rd out of 351 Division I teams in field-goal percentage (38.8 percent) entering Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 66, Houston 56