Tulsa 57, Houston 44: D‘Andre Wright had 13 points and six rebounds and the visiting Golden Hurricane allowed 10 second-half points to extend their win streak to 12 games.

Rashad Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (17-5, 10-0 American Athletic Conference), which has won seven straight away from home. James Woodard and Rashad Ray each chipped in 11 points as the Golden Hurricane erased a five-point halftime deficit.

Danrad Knowles had 10 points and six rebounds to lead Houston (9-13, 1-9), which shot 12.5 percent from the floor in the second half and went 1-of-13 from the 3-point line. L.J. Rose added nine points, four assists and four turnovers as the Cougars turned the ball over 13 times.

Tulsa opened the second half on an 21-6 run - the first seven points from Wright - and built a 50-40 lead with just over eight minutes left. Eric Weary Jr. hit a 3-pointer for Houston’s first field goal in about 7 1/2 minutes to cut the lead to 50-44 with six minutes remaining but the Cougars never got closer.

The Golden Hurricane started the game 6-of-8 from the floor on the way to a 13-5 lead but Knowles scored nine straight points for Houston and Weary Jr.’s jumper tied the game at 22 with less than eight minutes left in the first half. Rose broke a 27-all tie with a 3-pointer with four minutes left and hit a floater with 11 seconds left to give Houston a 34-29 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa’s leading scorer, Shaquille Harrison, who picked up two early fouls and battled an ankle injury in the second half, was held to three points. ... The Golden Hurricane set a school record with their 18th straight regular-season conference victory. ... Houston shot 44.8 percent from the floor in the first half - hitting 6-of-14 from the 3-point line - on the way to its halftime lead.