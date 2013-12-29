Preview: Tulsa at Maryland

Maryland could have a key player back when the Terrapins host Tulsa on Sunday evening in a non-conference game. Seth Allen, the team’s starting point guard, suffered a fractured left foot about two weeks before the start of the season, but has been medically cleared and coach Mark Turgeon told reporters on Saturday that Allen could make his season debut against Tulsa. That would be good news for the Terrapins, who have had a week off since their embarrassing loss to Boston University.

Maryland has struggled at the point guard position in Allen’s absence, as Dez Wells, Roddy Peters, Varun Ram and even starting swingman Nick Faust have tried to plug the hole, but the Terrapins have combined to the tune of 18 more turnovers than assists this season. The return of Allen may also do a lot to help Faust, who is shooting 23.5 percent from 3-point range after hitting on 35.2 percent of his deep tries last season. Tulsa starting point guard Shaquille Harrison will be looking for a bounce-back game after going scoreless with four turnovers in the Golden Hurricane’s most recent outing, a 70-58 loss to Texas Christian on Dec. 21.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (4-8): James Woodard will be trying to reach double figures in scoring in six straight games for the first time in his college career. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds against TCU for his first double-double of the season after posting five last season. Despite standing just 6-3, Woodard also leads the Golden Hurricane in rebounding at 6.3.

ABOUT MARYLAND (7-5): Jake Layman has grown tremendously since his freshman year last season, averaging 14.9 points after finishing at 5.5 a year ago. The 6-8 post player has reached double figures in scoring in all but two games this season and has turned the ball over once or fewer in all but three. Michigan transfer Evan Smotrycz has also given the Terrapins a boost up front, averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Turgeon and Tulsa head coach Danny Manning were teammates while playing for Kansas from 1984-1987.

2. Turgeon needs one victory for 300 in his career.

3. Wells needs four points for 1,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 78, Maryland 77