Maryland 85, Tulsa 74: Dez Wells had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the host Terrapins rally back from a 15-point first-half deficit.

Seth Allen, who made his season debut for the Terrapins after fracturing his left foot about two weeks before the start of the season, added 15 points off the bench for Maryland (8-5). Nick Faust and Evan Smotrycz contributed 13 points apiece and Jake Layman added 12.

James Woodard scored 25 points to reach double figures in a career-best six straight games for Tulsa (4-9). Rashad Smith and Pat Swilling Jr. added 12 points and backup forward D’Andre Wright finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa led by 15 with nine minutes left in the first half, but the Terrapins fired back with a 15-2 burst in just under three minutes and they eventually headed into the half knotted at 35. The game stayed close until Tulsa coach Danny Manning received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected midway through the second half, leading to six straight free throws by the Terrapins and a 58-47 lead.

The Golden Hurricane didn’t go away quietly, however, cutting the 11-point deficit back to six with 5:25 remaining. Their last gasp ended there as Tulsa missed its next seven field-goal attempts, five from 3-point distance, and Maryland was able to take its biggest lead of the game at 74-62.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Manning played with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon when both were at Kansas from 1984-1987. … Turgeon won the 300th game of his career. … Wells surpassed 1,000 points for in his career.