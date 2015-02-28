Preview: Tulsa at Memphis

Tulsa has won 15 of its last 17 games, notchedits second straight 20-win season and is a half-game in back of first-place SMUin the American Athletic Conference. The Golden Hurricane also are squarely onthe NCAA Tournament bubble, with bracketologists differing on whether Tulsashould be invited (CBS Sports) or left out (ESPN) of the 68-team field. What’s not debatable, though, is that the Golden Hurricane need to keepwinning, and the next opportunity comes Saturday at Memphis.

“Well, you still have to work,” Tulsacoach Frank Haith told reporters Wednesday in a post-game press conference after beingasked if his team has done enough to earn an NCAA berth. “All of that stuffwill work itself out, and there is nothing we can do on focusing on that. Wejust have to take care of business – we control our own destiny.”Theoretically, so does Memphis, but the Tigers are even more in need of a strongfinish as they’re tied for fifth in the AAC after going 4-4 in their last eightgames following Thursday’s 66-57 home loss to SMU.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (20-7, 13-2 AAC): The GoldenHurricane notched their third straight win – all by at least 11 points –Wednesday in beating visiting Tulane 76-55. Once again, guard James Woodard ledthe way with 18 points and is averaging 17.7 over the last three contests while posting a team-best 14.7 on the season for Tulsa, which ranks fourth in the AAC in both scoring (65.6) and scoring defense (60). Shaquille Harrison is second onthe team with 13.4 points per game, but has only averaged 6.9 over his last six contests while Rashad Smith is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 6.4rebounds on the season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (17-11, 9-6): The Tigers didn’thave reserve guard Pookie Powell (illness) Thursday and then had to play thefinal 19 minutes against 21st-ranked SMU without starting guardsMarkel Crawford (first-half jaw injury) and Kedren Johnson (fouled out) as thevisiting Mustangs took control late with a 15-4 run. “Unfortunately,we were down a couple of starters,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “It’s just been like that this year with our ups anddowns with our guys, but that happens.”Austin Nichols, who missed two recent games with an ankle sprain, is averaginga team-high 13.4 points and an AAC-most 3.5 blocks while Shaq Goodwin averages 8.8 points and a team-leading seven rebounds for the Tigers, who ranksecond in the conference in scoring (67.5 points) and rebound margin (plus-4.8).

TIP-INS

1. Woodard and Harrison combined for 34 pointsand 15 rebounds, and Memphis had 17 turnovers in Tulsa’s 73-55 home win overthe Tigers on Jan. 21

2. Thursday’s loss was only the eighth in the 95conference home games, including league-tournament contests, for Memphis since the start of the 2005-06 season.

3. The Golden Hurricane are 6-1 on the road inAAC play, losing only to defending national champion Connecticut 70-45 on Feb.12.

PREDICTION: Memphis 68, Tulsa 65