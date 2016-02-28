Preview: Tulsa at Memphis

Winning three games in a six-day span not only has vaulted Tulsa into the race for the American Athletic Conference’s top spot, but it has given the Hurricane a big confidence boost. Tulsa travels to Memphis on Sunday looking to win for the sixth time in seven games, beginning the weekend a half-game behind AAC co-leaders SMU and Temple after smashing the Owls 74-55 Tuesday.

“We talked about this stretch and what it would do,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith told reporters afterward. “I know it was looking tough for us, but as a competitor you had to embrace it.” The Tigers are moving in the opposite direction, having dropped six of eight after Thursday’s 69-62 loss to SMU, although Memphis was within one point inside of two minutes. “If we play like this in some of those other games, we win,” embattled Memphis coach Josh Pastner said afterward. “If our effort showed up like that, we’re capable of beating anybody.” Freshman Dedric Lawson scored 18 points, his 20th double-digit scoring output of the season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (19-9, 11-5 AAC): The Hurricane trailed by 12 points 12 minutes in Tuesday before sprinting past Temple 61-30 the rest of the way, sparked by Pat Birt’s 23 points and James Woodard‘s15 points and a career-high eight assists. Tulsa outrebounded Temple despite missing forward Rashad Smith, who sat out the game with an injury that snapped his streak of 75 consecutive starts. The Hurricane lead the AAC in forcing turnovers (14.6) and are second in steals (seven).

ABOUT MEMPHIS (15-13, 6-9): Lawson is enjoying a solid first season, leading the Tigers in scoring (15.1 points) and tops the AAC in rebounding (9.1), but second-leading scorer Shaq Goodwin only played 22 minutes due to foul trouble in scoring eight points against SMU. The Tigers have not won consecutive games since mid-January as speculation continues to build that Pastner will not be back for an eighth season. Memphis has shot less than 40 percent from the field five times in the past seven games and sits next-to-last in the AAC at 40.7 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Lawson is averaging 18.8 points in his past six games while pulling down double-digit rebounds in seven of his past nine contests.

2. Birt has scored 20 or more points five times in his past seven games.

3. Memphis leads the AAC in free throws made and attempted; Tulsa is second in both categories.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 78, Memphis 64