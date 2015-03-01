(Updated: RECASTS Para 1 CORRECTS Memphis conference record to 9-7 in Para 3)

Tulsa 74, Memphis 72 (OT): Shaquille Harrisonscored 19 of his game-high 23 points after halftime, including all eight ofGolden Hurricane’s points in the extra period, in leading his squad to an American AthleticConference road win over the Tigers.Harrison also added a team-high nine rebounds andfive assists while connecting on 9-of-14 field goals for Tulsa (21-7, 14-2 AAC),which won its fourth straight game to pull even with SMU atop the conference. RashadRay added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, off the bench, and JamesWoodard had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane, who shot 50 percent from thefield to counter a 41-29 rebound deficit.

Shaq Goodwin had 17 points to pace Memphis(17-12, 9-7), which lost leading scorer Austin Nichols to an ankle injury 46seconds into the second half and dropped its second straight home game. TheTigers, who also received 13 points and eight rebounds from Kedren Johnson and 12points and eight rebounds from reserve Trahson Burrell, collected 18 offensiverebounds but shot 42.6 percent from the floor and committed 13 turnovers.

With the contest headed to extra time knotted at 66, Harrisonscored Tulsa’s eight overtime points to put the visitors up 74-69 with 30seconds remaining. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer to cut theMemphis deficit to 74-72, and following a Golden Hurricane backcourt violation,Nick King’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim in the waning seconds to seal the Tulsaroad win.

It was a tight game early, but Memphis took a 29-20lead with 4:48 remaining in the opening stanza before Tulsa closed out the halfwith a 14-7 spurt to trim the Tigers’ advantage to 36-34 at intermission. After the Tigers took a 60-51 lead with 7:44 to play, they crumbled underthe Golden Hurricane pressure – getting only a Goodwin jumper and a pair offree throws over the ensuing seven minutes – and Tulsa took full advantage,taking a 66-64 lead on back-to-back treys from Ray before Burrell sent thecontest into overtime on a putback with 23 seconds remaining in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa won for only the fourth timein 11 games this season when allowing 65-plus points. … Memphis lost for thefirst time in its last 10 Senior Night games. … Tigers’ reserve G Pookie Powell(flu) missed his second straight game.