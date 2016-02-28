Memphis 92, Tulsa 82

Freshman forward Dedric Lawson toyed with a triple-double and fellow forward Shaq Goodwin celebrated Senior Day with a game to remember as the Memphis Tigers ran past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for a 92-82 win on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum in Memphis.

Lawson went nine of 17 from the field and recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Tigers (16-13, 7-9) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Goodwin led the Tigers with 28 points, including an emphatic dunk that sealed the victory.

Forward Trahson Burrell added 11 points for the Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane (19-10, 11-6) were led by guard Shaquille Harrison with 20 points. Also scoring in double figures were guards Marquel Curtis and James Woodward, who finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Tulsa’s three-game winning streak was halted with the loss.

The key possession in the game came with about four minutes remaining and Memphis clinging to an 80-74 lead. With the shot clock winding down, Burrell fired an off-balance 3-point shot, which was off the mark.

Goodwin tipped the ball out to keep possession and the sequence ended with Lawson draining a jumper to push the lead to 82-74.

Tulsa closed to 82-78, but two strong moves in the low post by Goodwin pushed the lead back to eight. The Golden Hurricane committed a turnover and a foul on the ensuing fast-break attempt and Memphis all of a sudden was up 88-78.

Goodwin put an exclamation mark on the win with an alley-oop dunk off an assist from guard Ricky Tarrant Jr.

Memphis went to the free-throw line 39 times in the game and sank 31. Tulsa made 19 of 22 tries from the charity stripe.