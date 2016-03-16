Preview: Tulsa vs. Michigan

Michigan likely locked up its at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament with a Big Ten tournament win over top-seed Indiana on Friday, but Tulsa has to be feeling pretty lucky it made the Big Dance after leaving a poor last impression on the committee its last time out. The Golden Hurricane look to prove their doubters wrong Wednesday in a First Four game against Michigan in a battle of No. 11 seeds in the East Region at Dayton, Ohio.

Tulsa was one of several teams on the bubble entering the weekend and own regular-season wins over fellow tournament teams such as Wichita State, Connecticut and Temple, but did its postseason hopes no favors with a 22-point loss to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals Friday. Perhaps of more concern than the Golden Hurricane’s second double-digit loss to Memphis in three games was the fact they trailed the Tigers by as many as 31 points. The Wolverines finished the regular season by losing four of five, but edged Northwestern by two in overtime on Thursday before upsetting the Hoosiers 72-69 a day later on a 3-pointer from little-used Kameron Chatman with 0.2 seconds remaining. Michigan, which lost both of its senior captains (leading scorer Caris LeVert and Spike Albrecht) to season-ending injuries, is back in NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six years after missing out in 2014-15.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT TULSA (20-11): The Golden Hurricane’s three-guard lineup accounts for all of the team’s double-digit scorers, as James Woodard is only the third player in school history to compile 1,800 points and 700 rebounds, and leads the team in scoring (15.6 points) while ranking second in rebounding (5.2) and assists (2.4). Fellow senior Shaquille Harrison is second in scoring (14.8) and first in rebounding (5.5) and assists (4.1), and became the first player in Tulsa history to post 1,300 points, 400 assists and 200 steals. Sharp-shooter Pat Birt (12.4 points) rounds out the trio and averaged 21.7 points in the first seven games of February before averaging just fewer than nine over the team’s three most recent contests.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (22-12): Derrick Walton Jr. (11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) has been the team’s most consistent all-around performer all season long and snapped a two-game offensive funk by scoring 14 in Saturday’s 76-59 loss to Purdue. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (8.2 points) essentially filled the void left behind by LeVert (16.5) since the team’s leading scorer played his final game on Feb. 13, as Abdur-Rahkman scored in double figures six times over his last seven outings and averaged 14.7 in three Big Ten tournament games. Zak Irvin (11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds) has seen his production dip slightly from his breakout sophomore campaign, although he averaged 20.3 points in the Wolverines’ three upsets of ranked Big Ten foes.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will play No. 6 seed Notre Dame in Brooklyn, N.Y, on Friday.

2. Of all the teams in the NCAA Tournament field, Tulsa ranks eighth in turnover margin (plus-3.5).

3. Michigan has connected on a school-record 326 3-pointers - tied for the ninth-best mark in the country.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Tulsa 67