Preview: Tulsa at Missouri State

Tulsa visits Missouri State on Sunday to renew their back-and-forth rivalry from the last seven years. The two teams have met every season since 2008, with neither team able to post a victory in consecutive years.

The Golden Hurricane return most of the lineup that prevailed 74-70 over Missouri State last season, including James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison, who combined for 49 points in the victory. Tulsa’s offense thrives on drawing fouls and going to the free-throw line, where it ranks eighth nationally with 254 free-throw attempts. The Bears have played well lately, winning three of their last four thanks in part to their strong rebounding after beginning the season with four straight losses. Tulsa might not win the battle on the glass, but the Golden Hurricane should be able to force some Missouri State turnovers with their aggressive defense, which averages seven steals.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TULSA (6-3): Harrison leads the team with averages of 19.7 points and 2.2 steals, while Woodard is second in both categories with 16.6 points and 1.2 steals. Woodard is seventh in Tulsa career scoring and Harrison is fifth in career steals, while fellow senior Brandon Swannegan is fifth in career blocks. The Golden Hurricane’s bench is averaging 26.2 points, with substitutes Pat Birt and Marquel Curtis third and fourth in team scoring.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (3-5): Camyn Boone is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 boards. Chris Kendrix (12.5) and Dequon Miller (11) are also averaging double figures in scoring, while Obediah Church gets two blocks per game. Shawn Roundtree (hamstring) and Austin Ruder (hip) have missed the last three games and both players are questionable for Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri State holds a 21-19 all-time advantage over Tulsa.

2. Tulsa has the most experienced Division I roster in the nation, with nine seniors and an average of 2.75 years of experience.

3. Tulsa hasn’t won at Missouri State since 2002.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 76, Missouri State 73