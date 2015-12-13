Tulsa 70, Missouri State 61

Tulsa guard James Woodward had a big first half and finished with a game-high 20 points, leading the Golden Hurricane to a 70-61 win over Missouri State on Sunday at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.

The Golden Hurricane used a 16-5 run to take command in the first half and led 38-28 at intermission. Woodward had 17 in the first half.

Tulsa extended its lead to 16 on a 3-pointer by guard Pat Birt with 12:57 to play, before the Bears rallied.

Missouri State guard Dequon Miller scored five straight points and hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 58-51 with eight minutes left. Miller finished with 11 points.

Miller brought the Bears within three, at 62-59, on a pair of free throws with three minutes to play. But Tulsa closed out Missouri State with an 8-2 run.

Tulsa forward Rashad Smith added 12 points, and guard Shaquille Harrison finished with 11 for the Golden Hurricane (7-3).

Missouri State guard Chris Kendrix scored 17 points to lead the Bears (3-6), who saw their modest two-game win streak snapped. Guard Ryan Kreklow came off the bench to add 11 points for the Bears.

Tulsa won despite being outrebounded 43-38.