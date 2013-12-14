Preview: Tulsa at Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard and Tulsa’s James Woodard led their high-school team to two state championship games, but square off for the first time as opponents Saturday when the Sooners host the Golden Hurricane. The two brothers starred for Edmond Memorial High School over the last three years, working in tandem during a Oklahoma state title run in 2011 and runner-up finish in 2012. Jordan Woodard went on to lead his Edmond to another championship last spring.

Jordan (10.6 points, team-leading 4.6 assists) and James (team-high marks with 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds) start for their respective squads, adding a sibling rivalry to the first meeting between the in-state schools since the 2008-09 season. The Sooners, who are among the nation’s top scoring teams, have won four in a row following Sunday’s 81-66 win over George Mason in Washington. The Golden Hurricane started the season 1-6, but have won two straight after Tuesday’s victory over Arkansas-Little Rock.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, Fox College Sports Atlantic

ABOUT TULSA (3-6): The Golden Hurricane has found more success beyond the arc over the last two games, connecting on 45.2 percent of their attempts after shooting at a 30.3 percent clip over their first seven contests. Tulsa has shot 56.5 percent from the field – including 55 percent beyond the arc – and averaged 53 points in the second half of its last two wins. However, the team has been inconsistent as a whole on offense, averaging 81.8 points in four home games and 70.2 points in five road or neutral-site games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-1): The Sooners enjoyed a season-best plus-22 advantage on the boards Sunday. As a result, Oklahoma tallied season highs in offensive rebounds (17) and second-chance points and saw three players finish with double-doubles: Cameron Clark (22 points and 10 boards), Buddy Hield (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Ryan Spangler (13 points, 13 boards). Spangler, who won the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time last week, has posted double-doubles in three of his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 28-11 all-time against Tulsa and has won 12 of the last 13 meetings.

2. Tulsa has shot 86-of-118 from the foul line in its road or neutral-site games, compared to 71-of-129 at home.

3. Oklahoma reserve G Je‘lon Hornbeak will miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a broken bone in his left foot.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 85, Tulsa 73