Oklahoma 101, Tulsa 91: Freshman Jordan Woodard recorded career highs with 24 points and eight assists as the host Sooners pulled away in the second half to down the Golden Hurricane.

Woodard went 17-of-22 from the foul line and was one of five players to reach double figures for Oklahoma (9-1), which reached the 100-point plateau for the second time this season. Buddy Hield tallied 23 points, Isaiah Cousins and Cameron Clark each poured in 15 and Tyler Neal finished with 12.

James Woodard – Jordan’s older brother – led the way with 19 points for the Golden Hurricane (3-7), who shot 12-of-27 beyond the arc. Pat Swilling, Jr. and Shaquille Harrison each contributed 17 points while D‘Andre Wright added 10 as Tulsa fell to Oklahoma for the seventh straight time and 13th in the last 14 meetings.

Behind 9-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line in the first half from Jordan Woodard, Oklahoma built a 31-19 advantage with about eight minutes left in the period. Four different Golden Hurricanes hit 3-pointers – including one from Swilling with 11 seconds remaining – to close the gap to 40-38 at the break.

Tulsa kept the deficit to single digits until midway through the second half when it went cold from the field for about a three-minute stretch, allowing Neal to spark a 9-0 run with five straight points to establish a 73-58 lead. The Sooners led by as many as 18 with about five minutes left before the Golden Hurricane rallied within six as Oklahoma missed five free throws over the final 1:46.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma finished 34-of-48 from the foul line. … Tulsa is 31-of-69 from the 3-point line over its last three games. … The Sooners improved to 29-11 all-time against the Golden Hurricane.