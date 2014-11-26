Preview: Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State looks to remain unbeaten on Wednesday when the Cowboys face Tulsa in the championship game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas. Both teams leaned on their defense in Monday’s semifinals as the Cowboys limited Oregon State to 33 percent shooting in a 66-53 victory. Tulsa, which has won three straight since dropping its season opener at Oral Roberts, allowed 14 second-half points in a 53-35 win over Auburn.

Senior wing Le’Bryan Nash is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cowboys, who have outscored their first five opponents by 24.6 points per game in starting 5-0 for the second straight year. Nash figures to be well-rested after sitting for nearly 10 minutes in the second half on Monday while battling foul trouble. Tulsa, which entered Monday’s contest with a total of 10 3-pointers, shot 9-of-17 from beyond the arc against Auburn.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-0): Sophomore wing Leyton Hammonds has missed the last two games due to a sprained ankle and remains in a protective boot. Hammonds’ absence has resulted in extra playing time for freshman Jeffrey Carroll, who was 5-of-7 from the field, including three 3-pointers, in Monday’s victory. Senior center Michael Cobbins scored 15 points in his season debut against Milwaukee last Friday, but he was held to three points in 30 minutes against Oregon State.

ABOUT TULSA (3-1): After missing 19 of his first 29 shots this season, guard James Woodard ended his slump with a team-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting against Auburn. Forward D’Andre Wright is averaging a team-high 12.5 points along with 5.3 rebounds, but he missed six of his seven shots on Monday and was outplayed by Auburn big man Cinmeon Bowers. Tulsa received zero points from its bench against Auburn, but reserve guard Marquel Curtis provided quality minutes in wins over Louisiana and Abilene Christian.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is 12-5 against the Golden Hurricane since 1987.

2. Tulsa has not allowed any of its first four opponents to shoot above 41 percent.

3. The Cowboys are 11-2 all-time in games played in Las Vegas.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 69, Tulsa 62