Preview: Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State could be without its floor leader for an extended period, but the Cowboys appear to be in good hands heading into Wednesday’s home game against in-state rival Tulsa. Tyree Griffin and Jawun Evans have played well at point guard in place of senior Phil Forte, who is out indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his left elbow.

Forte’s streak of 102 consecutive games played ended after he suffered the injury against Towson on Nov. 19, and the Cowboys promptly lost their next game to George Mason before recording back-to-back wins over Long Beach State. Forte, who was averaging 13.3 points in his first three games, won’t need surgery but has no timetable for his return. Fortunately for the Cowboys, forward Leyton Hammonds returned last Friday to face Long Beach State after missing the previous three games due to illness and scored a career-high 20 points in a 79-73 victory. Hammonds will need another strong performance against Tulsa, which ranks last in the American Athletic Conference in scoring defense at 73.7 points per game but owns a 10-point win over Wichita State on Nov 17.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Oklahoma

ABOUT TULSA (4-2): Forte’s absence will be a factor against a veteran Tulsa backcourt led by senior guard Shaquille Harrison, who was averaging a team-high 23.4 points before being held to four in last Saturday’s 64-60 loss to Little Rock. The Golden Hurricane, who were picked to finish fourth in the AAC, averages 77.8 points but allowed Little Rock to shoot 63.6 percent from the field in the second half of Saturday’s loss. “We’ve got to be a defensive team even though we’re better offensively,” coach Frank Haith told reporters. “We’re not good on that end of the floor yet, not consistently. We were good against Wichita State, so I know we can do it.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-1): The Cowboys rank among the top 10 in the nation in blocked shots (44) and blocks per game (7.3) thanks in part to 7-foot center Anthony Allen and 6-foot-8 forward Chris Olivier, who averages a team-high 13.8 points on 60.7 percent shooting. Guard Tavarius Shine remains out due to an injured shoulder, but the Cowboys have been impressed by Evans, a 6-foot freshman from Dallas who averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 assists in last week’s two wins over Long Beach State. The Cowboys boast a solid mix of newcomers and veterans such as senior guard Jeff Newberry, who is the only Big 12 player among the league’s top 20 in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State holds a 71-37 edge in the all-time series.

2. Tulsa has an NCAA-high nine seniors on its roster.

3. The Cowboys are 122-22 under coach Travis Ford when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 81, Tulsa 71