Oklahoma State 73, Tulsa 58: Le’Bryan Nash scored a game-high 21 points as the Cowboys rolled past the Golden Hurricane in the championship game of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas.

Anthony Hickey and Phil Forte scored 14 points apiece for Oklahoma State (6-0), which shot 51.9 percent and held Tulsa to 34.8 percent shooting. Tavarius Shine added 10 points off the bench as the Cowboys won for the fourth time in their last five games against the Golden Hurricane.

Shaquille Harrison paced Tulsa (3-2) with 17 points while James Woodard scored 13 and Rashad Ray added 12. Woodard, who scored a team-high 16 points in Monday’s 53-35 victory over Auburn, missed nine of his 12 shots and finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Oklahoma State closed the first half by making 17 of its last 23 shots and led 45-30 at the break. The Cowboys allowed just 10 field goals in the opening period and quashed Tulsa’s comeback hopes by holding the Golden Hurricane to one field goal in the first 9:31 of the second half.

Ten different players scored for Oklahoma State, including Mitchell Solomon, who converted two free throw attempts with just under 12 minutes left to extend the lead to 57-35. Tulsa, which did not allow any of its first four opponents to shoot above 41 percent, closed the game on a 14-4 run against the Cowboys’ reserves.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State, which is off to a 6-0 start for the second straight season, improved to 12-2 all-time in games played in Las Vegas. … Woodward was 1-of-6 from 3-point range for Tulsa, which recorded just two assists and missed 11 of its 15 shots from beyond the arc. … Cowboys F Leyton Hammonds returned after missing two games due to a sprained ankle and recorded one assist off the bench.