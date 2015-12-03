Tulsa 66, Oklahoma State 56

Tulsa used a late surge to seize control of a close game at Oklahoma State, pulling past the Cowboys 66-56 on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

With the score tied 49-49 just past the five-minute mark in the second half, the Golden Hurricane used an 8-0 run, capped by a steal, and a three-point play by guard Marquel Curtis to push ahead 57-49.

Oklahoma State got no closer than five the rest of the way after neither team led by more than five before Tulsa’s late spurt.

Tulsa (5-2) ended a three-game losing streak in the cross-state series.

Oklahoma State (5-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Curtis scored all 10 of his points off the bench in the second half.

Guards James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison led the Golden Hurricane with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Point guard Jawun Evans was the only Cowboys player to score in double figures with 11 points.

The first half was a struggle for both teams offensively. Tulsa shot just 27 percent from the floor (7 of 26). The Cowboys were marginally better at 33 percent (8 of 24).

The teams combined for seven assists and 15 turnovers, with Oklahoma State charged with eight.

Still, the Cowboys led 27-26 at the half, getting two free throws from guard Tyree Griffin with eight seconds left to grab the lead.