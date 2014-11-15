Preview: Tulsa at Oral Roberts

It was more than a little surprising when Frank Haith left Missouri for Tulsa, but his Golden Hurricane coaching debut is set for Saturday against host Oral Roberts. Haith enjoyed a great deal of regular-season success at Missouri, including a 30-5 record in 2011-12, but fans were not pleased with two early round NCAA Tournament exits and an NIT appearance a year ago. “I had a great experience at Missouri,” Haith told reporters. “We won 76 games in three years and I had three years remaining on my contract. I was not feeling pressure to the level people were saying, as in ‘He’s about to get fired.’’’

Tulsa has been a destination for coaches on the rise, not established ones such as Haith, but after speaking with former Golden Hurricane coaches Tubby Smith and Bill Self, Haith was intrigued. The program is coming off its first NCAA berth since 2003 and there’s plenty of talent remaining to build upon the success of previous coach Danny Manning. “For me, it was the people ... the new conference and the new challenge - and the TU history,” Haith told reporters. “When I went to Miami in 2004, the school had five previous NCAA Tournament appearances. Tulsa has 15. We’re going to be playing in a multi-bid league that is on a par with the SEC in terms of coaches and talent.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT TULSA (2013-14: 21-13): Manning left Haith a great deal of talent headlined by James Woodard, who averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while being named to the All-Conference USA second team. When the game slows to a crawl, Tulsa can dump the ball inside to 6-11 Emmanuel Ezechinonso, 6-9 Brandon Swannegan, or two 6-8 forwards in Tarekeyi Edogi and Keondre Dew. But if Haith wants to play in transition, Woodward, Rashad Ray, Shaquille Harrison, D’Andre Wright and Rashad Smith are all capable.

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (17-16): After a brief two-year stint in the Southland Conference, the Golden Eagles have returned to the Summit League where they are expected to contend for the conference title. Although the loss of leading scorer Shawn Glover is huge Obi Emegano, who played just four games last season prior to tearing his ACL, can fill the role vacated by Glover and is a likely 20-point per game scorer. Korey Billbury (15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) is also a capable offensive threat but the Golden Eagles need more from Bobby Word (6.6 points) and Brandon Conley (5.5).

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Hurricane is playing its first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, after spending nine years with Conference USA.

2. Woodard needs 89 points to become Tulsa’s 36th 1,000-point scorer.

3. In 10 seasons as a Division I coach, Haith’s teams have advanced to three NCAA Tournaments and five NITs.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 80, Oral Roberts 68