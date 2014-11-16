(Updated: CORRECTS 15 to 17 in graph 2 RECASTS sentence, 1 graph 3 CORRECTS 60-45 to 60-43 in graph 4 CORRECTS 28 to 36 in graph 4)

Oral Roberts 77, Tulsa 68: Obi Emegano scored a game-high 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the host Golden Eagles ruined Frank Haith’s Golden Hurricane coaching debut.

Emegano also contributed seven rebounds and four assists while Korey Billbury finished with 18 points while connecting on 12-of-19 free throws for Oral Roberts (1-0). Bobby Word also sank 5-of-6 shots for 14 points and Adrion Webber added 10 points for Oral Roberts, who opened up a 17-point lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Tulsa struggled throughout offensively and was led by D‘Andre Wright’s 17 points and seven rebounds, and James Woodard’s 16 points. The game was the Golden Hurricane’s first under Haith, who was hired away from Missouri during the offseason.

The Golden Eagles led 47-43 with 9:05 remaining when Emegano’s two free throws jump started a 13-0 run and a 60-43 lead. The Golden Hurricane cut the lead to eight points with 36 seconds left but couldn’t get any closer.

It was Tulsa that closed the first half on a 10-3 run to trim Oral Roberts lead to 29-25 by intermission. The Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run, including eight straight points by Webber to build an early 20-13 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa was 2-for-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. … Only eight of the Golden Hurricane 21 field goals came off assists. … Oral Roberts recorded seven blocks with Brandon Conley leading the way with three.