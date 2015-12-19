Preview: Tulsa vs. Oregon State

Oregon State tries for its fourth victory in the last five games when it meets Tulsa on Saturday in the Far West Classic in Portland, Oregon. The Beavers rebounded from a 82-67 loss to No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 12 with an 82-69 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday in their Far West opener behind another strong performance from Gary Payton II.

The senior guard recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and is averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while leading the Pac-12 in steals at 2.7 per game. The Golden Hurricane have won two straight following a 70-61 victory at Missouri State and are 2-0 in true road games this season, including a 76-66 victory at Oklahoma State on Dec. 2. Tulsa is led by guard Shaquille Harrison (team bests of 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game). Harrison is one of nine seniors on the Golden Hurricane roster — the most in the nation.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TULSA (7-3): Senior guard James Woodard (16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds) needs five points to move into sixth on the school’s all-time list and has scored 41 in the last two games. On a team loaded with seniors, freshman guard Sterling Taplin is expected to make his third consecutive start. Coach Frank Haith has eight players averaging at least 17 minutes not including Taplin, who played 50 minutes during his first eight games before playing 15 in each of the last two contests.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (7-2): Freshman forward Tres Tinkle, son of Beavers coach Wayne, shook off an ankle injury he suffered in the Kansas game by recording 13 points and six rebounds Friday. Tinkle is one of three Beavers averaging double figures in scoring (10.7) along with Payton and freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. (10.3), who had 10 against Cal State Fullerton. Junior guard Malcolm Duvivier recorded a season-high 15 points Friday to raise his average to 8.9.

TIP-INS

1. Harrison has attempted the second-most free throws in the nation (106) and has made the sixth-most (66).

2. Oregon State entered Friday with the worst rebounding margin in the Pac-12 at plus-0.6 before beating Cal State Fullerton on the boards 38-31.

3. The Golden Hurricane are off to their best start since the 2009-10 team began 9-1.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 72, Tulsa 70