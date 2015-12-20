Oregon State 76, Tulsa 71

Oregon State guard Gary Payton II posted team-highs with 19 points and seven rebounds in the Beavers’ 76-71 victory over Tulsa Saturday night in the Far West Classic in Portland, Ore.

Payton, son of the former NBA All-Star guard, also had six assists as the Beavers improved to 8-2 overall. Tulsa (7-4) was led by forward Rashad Smith’s 20 points on nine of 13 shooting. Smith also had seven rebounds.

Oregon State trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half but rallied before halftime and at the start of the second half to get back in the game.

The Beavers, who had only two turnovers in the second half after committing 10 before halftime, capped an 8-2 run between both halves on a three-pointer by forward Olaf Schaftenaar to cut the lead to 36-33 with 18:53 left in the game.

Schaftenaar also made three of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 11 points.

The game remained close the rest of the way as Tulsa guard Shaquille Harrison cut the Beavers’ lead to 66-65 with 4:02 remaining.

That was the Golden Hurricanes’ final field goal until Harrison drove the lane for a shot with 27.5 seconds left that cut the lead to 73-69.

Two free throws by Schaftenaar and one of two by Jarmal Reid in the last 25 seconds kept the Beavers at least two possessions ahead.