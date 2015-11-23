Preview: Tulsa vs. South Carolina

Veteran Tulsa has used a pair of second-half comebacks to reach the championship game of the Paradise Jam. The Golden Hurricane, who have seven seniors in their rotation, will play another experienced team - South Carolina - in a battle of unbeatens in Monday’s title game.

Shaquille Harrison paced Tulsa with 24 points in its semifinal 67-59 victory over Indiana State on Sunday at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. The senior guard, who has scored points 55 points in his two Paradise Jam games, has at least 20 points in every contest this season. South Carolina used a huge run in the second half to fend off Hofstra in its semifinal game. The Gamecocks continue to ride the hot hands of their Lithuanian senior tandem of Laimonas Chatkevicius and Mindaugas Kacinas, which combined for 35 points and 10 rebounds against the Pride.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TULSA (4-0): A week after surprising Wichita State, Frank Haith’s team is riding a wave at St. Thomas. The Golden Hurricane rallied from 19 points back to defeat Ohio in their tournament opener and trailed by nine in the second half against Indiana State. Tulsa, which won 23 games last season - including 12 in a row, has also gotten doubles figures by senior guard James Woodard in all four games this season (16.8 average).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-0): The Gamecocks led throughout Sunday’s semifinal but the game had its share of uneasy moments. South Carolina watched a nine-point lead cut to two in the second half as Hofstra set a school-record hitting 17 3-pointers. But the Gamecocks, who have won all four games this season by double digits, got at least a dozen points from every starter and shot 54.4 percent from the field to reach the championship with a 94-84 victory.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa survived the semifinal contest despite shooting 37.3 percent from the field and hitting 19-of-36 attempts from the free throw line.

2. South Carolina is trying to join fellow SEC teams Arkansas (2004) and LSU (2006) as Paradise Jam winners.

3. The Gamecocks won the battle on the boards in every game this season and is plus-55 overall.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 79, Tulsa 73