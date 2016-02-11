Backcourt boosts Tulsa to upset of No. 16 SMU

DALLAS -- Tulsa’s backcourt trio proved too much for No. 16 SMU as the Golden Hurricane pulled off an 82-77 upset Wednesday at Moody Coliseum.

Guards Shaquille Harrison (21), James Woodard (20) and Pat Birt (17) combined for 58 points as Tulsa handed SMU its first home loss in more than a year.

Tulsa’s guards, whether driving to the basket (the Golden Hurricane outscored the Mustangs 42-30 in the paint) or hitting from long distance (Birt was 4-for-6 from 3-point range) were a tough matchup for SMU all night.

“I was really proud of our guys and how they fought and competed to give ourselves a chance to win that ballgame,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said.

The Mustangs are 46-4 in their past 50 home games with the previous loss a 62-54 defeat to Cincinnati on Feb. 5, 2015.

After an 18-0 start, SMU (20-3, 9-3 American Athletic Conference) has lost three of its past five games. The Mustangs hold a half-game lead over Temple for first place in the AAC standings.

“Give them credit, they were much better prepared than us,” SMU coach Larry Brown said of Tulsa. “We didn’t run them off the line. The one time we ran them off the line, he hits a runner. It was a miracle that we hung in the game, based on the way they were scoring.”

The Golden Hurricane (16-8, 8-4 AAC) shot 58.5 percent for the game and went on a 9-0 run early in the second half for a 45-36 lead.

SMU, with forward Markus Kennedy doing the hard work inside, answered with an 11-0 run to reclaim the lead 47-45.

Kennedy finished with 13 points, all in the second half.

The Mustangs’ run eventually extended to 19-4, giving SMU a 55-49 lead. The advantage grew to 60-52 after point guard Nic Moore hit a floater followed by a free throw.

However, Moore, who led all scorers with 27 points, picked up his fourth foul with 7:27 left and was forced to sit for the next three minutes.

“He’s such a vital part of their offense and what they do,” Haith said about Moore. “Obviously, when he’s out of the game, they’re not as potent offensively, so that definitely helped us when he was out of the game.”

SMU held a 68-64 lead when Moore re-entered with 4:22 remaining. Birt hit back-to-back shots and Tulsa forward D‘Andre Wright added another for a 73-71 lead with 1:55 left.

Moore hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to pull SMU within a point each time. However, Tulsa answered with a 3-pointer by Birt and free throws by Woodard to maintain the advantage.

An airball 3-point attempt by Kennedy was SMU’s final gasp with five seconds left.

The Mustangs lost despite shooting 58 percent in the second half and making 11 of 23 attempts from 3-point range. However, they hit just 10 of 18 free throws.

“Our offense was good enough,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, our offense didn’t really hurt us. But we didn’t get stops. ... We just didn’t guard well enough to beat a really, really good team.”

Tulsa held SMU to 35 percent shooting from the field in the first half to take a 36-33 lead at the break.

The Golden Hurricane were more aggressive than the Mustangs from the start. Tulsa jumped out to a 7-1 lead and remained in front for the first eight minutes.

Harrison led all scorers in the first half with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. The Golden Hurricane shot 58 percent from the field in the half.

SMU took its first lead on a dunk by forward Jordan Tolbert with 11:55 left in the half, but it was Moore’s 10 points that kept the Mustangs afloat in the first 20 minutes.

SMU led 31-28 when Moore picked up his second foul with 3:53 left in the half. The offense went stagnant with Moore on the bench, and Tulsa finished the half with an 8-2 run.

NOTES: SMU PG Nic Moore was named as one of the John R. Wooden Award late-season top 20 candidates Wednesday. Moore is also one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. ... Tulsa G Pat Birt made the AAC weekly honor roll after averaging 24.5 points in two games last week, including 27 against Houston on Sunday. ... SMU won the teams’ first meeting this season, 81-69 on Dec. 29 at Tulsa. ... Tulsa had beaten one ranked team this season before Wednesday’s game, a 77-67 victory over then-No. 9 Wichita State on Nov. 17. ... Tulsa G James Woodard made 10 3-pointers in last season’s regular-season finale at SMU, a 67-62 loss to the Mustangs.