Preview: Tulsa at Temple

Riding a six-game win streak that includes victories over Kansas and Connecticut, Temple looks to remain perfect in league play when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday. The Owls thumped the Jayhawks 77-52 and outlasted the Huskies 57-53 in overtime as part of their impressive run, which continued Wednesday with a 64-56 triumph against Tulane. They shot 25.8 percent in the first half against the Green Wave before outscoring the hosts 39-29 after intermission.

“This helps us going forward, but now we’ve got to worry about the next game,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy told the media, adding “it was a tough environment, but we used each other to get this win, and that’s all that matters.” The Owls are led by a trio of guards - all of whom can score but none of whom shoot a high percentage. The Golden Hurricane are led by their backcourt as well, with Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard averaging a combined 30 points per game.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULSA (9-5, 2-0 American Athletic): Tulsa’s early-season resume includes victories over Auburn, Creighton and UCF, although last month’s loss to Southeast Oklahoma State proved the Golden Hurricane have a long way to go. They rank 215th in scoring (66.4) and 231st in field-goal percentage (42.5), although they have been better of late, surpassing 70 points three times during their current four-game win streak. Harrison averages a team-high 15.1 points and has averaged 20.8 points during the last eight games.

ABOUT TEMPLE (12-4, 3-0): Given their shooting woes, the Owls need to be strong defensively to succeed, and they have done just that in recent weeks, holding four of their last five opponents to 56 or fewer points. Will Cummings (14.2), Quenton DeCosey (14.1) and Jesse Morgan (14) are tightly bunched atop Temple’s scoring chart, although Morgan has the highest shooting percentage of the bunch at 37.2 percent. Morgan made four treys against Tulane, giving him 21 in six games since the UMass transfer became eligible.

TIP-INS

1. Temple F Jaylen Bond has four double-doubles this season, including three in his last four games.

2. Woodard is 2-of-14 from 3-point range over the last two games. Prior to that, he was a 39 percent shooter from behind the arc.

3. The Owls could use more support from their bench, which totaled seven points on 2-of-11 shooting against Tulane.

PREDICTION: Temple 61, Tulsa 55