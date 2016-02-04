Preview: Tulsa at Temple

Quenton DeCosey had a career game against USF his last time out. However, when Temple hosts Tulsa in a key American Atlantic Conference contest Thursday, the senior will have to find a way to solve the Golden Hurricane’s defense.

Tulsa swept the series last season, holding DeCosey to 4-of-22 shooting and 14 points in the two contests. The sharp-shooting guard, though, will enter this contest on a roll, pouring in a career-high 30 points - 20 in the first half - in the 70-63 victory over USF on Sunday. “DeCosey was great,“ Owls coach Fran Dunphy told the Philadelphia Inquirer after the game ”You sit back and you say, ‘Where would we be without him today?’” After starting conference play with losses to SMU and Cincinnati, the Golden Hurricane have won six of seven to join Temple one game out in the loss column behind SMU for the top spot in the league.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULSA (14-7, 6-3 AAC): Despite a season-worst 22 turnovers by the Golden Hurricane, 6-9 senior Brandon Swannegan managed to score a career-high 19 points to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds for his second career double-double in the 62-48 victory over Tulane on Saturday. That helped overcome a combined 3-of-13 shooting and nine turnovers by senior guards Shaquille Harrison (15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals) and James Woodard (16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 54 3-pointers). Swannegan’s previous career high was 17 points three games ago against UCF.

ABOUT TEMPLE (12-8, 6-3): Senior forward Jaylen Bond returned to the lineup after missing two games with a back injury and scored eight points in 24 minutes off the bench against USF. Obi Enechionyia, a 6-8 sophomore who replaced Bond in the starting lineup, made a strong case to remain a starter with 13 points and two 3-pointers in a season-high tying 33 minutes. DeCosey is averaging 16.4 points per game and more than six rebounds and two assists while shooting 42 percent from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Temple is 6-1 when DeCosey scores 20 or more points.

2. Woodard and Harrison are the top scoring duo in the AAC.

3. Dunphy’s 205 wins in 10 years at Temple is tied for third on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Temple 66, Tulsa 60