Tulsa 63, Temple 56: Shaquille Harrison scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half as the Golden Hurricane notched a road win in American Athletic Conference action.

James Woodard chipped in 13 points for Tulsa (10-5, 3-0 AAC), which used a 19-1 run in the second half to notch its fifth straight win. The Golden Hurricane shot poorly from the field but came up big at the free-throw line, where they knocked down 23-of-28 attempts.

Jaylen Bond posted 16 points and 14 rebounds as Temple’s six-game winning streak came to an end. Quenton DeCosey added 12 for the Owls (12-5, 3-1), who struggled from the field (31.1 percent), the arc (5-of-27) and the foul line (13-of-20).

Tulsa shot 4-of-25 in the first half, with Harrison and Woodard each going 0-of-7, as the visitors faced a 23-17 deficit at the break. Temple did not make its first field goal until more than seven minutes had elapsed and shot 28.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

The Owls led by as many as 11 early in the second half and still led by that margin before Woodard made two 3-pointers as part of the decisive run that gave the Golden Hurricane control of the game. Harrison later scored 11 straight Tulsa points to help fend off Temple, which missed 14 of its 16 3-pointers in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple G Jesse Morgan, who has averaged 14 points in six games since becoming eligible, missed all 13 of his 3-pointers and shot 1-of-17 overall for two points. ... The teams combined for 34 turnovers, 18 by Tulsa. ... Golden Hurricane G Rashad Smith led his team with nine rebounds to go along with seven points.