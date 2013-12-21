Preview: Tulsa at Texas Christian

Texas Christian looks to repeat its energetic home performance when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday for a non-conference rematch. The Horned Frogs used an up-tempo attack to fly past Grambling State, a far cry from other low-scoring outings. “One thing we changed in practice was being more competitive,” senior guard Kyan Anderson said. “It started with Michael (Williams) and I pushing each other. All our teammates followed and it carried over to the game.”

Williams, a freshman point guard, made his first start against Grambling State, giving Anderson more opportunities to be active in the offense. Tulsa has also had its offensive struggles but has found ways to win three of its last four. The Golden Hurricane lead the series 21-11 and had won 10 of 11 meetings before falling to TCU 72-65 in the second round of last month’s Great Alaska Shootout.

TV: Noon ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT TULSA (4-7): Sophomores James Woodard (13.6 points), Rashad Smith (12.5) and Shaquille Harrison (10.7) lead the Hurricane in scoring. Smith and Harrison are shooting at least 50 percent from the floor and Harrison has 42 assists. Woodard and Pat Swilling Jr. have combined for 43-of-112 3-pointers while the rest of the team shots 30.8 percent from the arc.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (7-3): Anderson has scored in double figures in four straight games and leads the Horned Frogs with 15.2 points. Jarvis Ray averages 12.4 points for TCU, which is 3-1 at home. Freshman center Karviar Shepherd is averaging 8.1 points and 9.2 rebounds after recording career-high points in back-to-back games.

TIP-INS

1. TCU is 14-1 under second-year coach Trent Johnson, and 6-0 this season when leading at half.

2. Horned Frogs F Amric Fields, who averaged 12.8 points in four games after returning from last year’s knee injury, is recovering from a broken left, non-shooting hand in a Nov. 30 loss to Harvard and won’t play Saturday.

3. Tulsa second-year coach Danny Manning is one of 17 current NCAA Division I coaches that played in the NBA and his 15-year career is the longest among them.

PREDICTION: Texas Christian 78, Tulsa 66