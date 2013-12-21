Texas Christian 70, Tulsa 58: Kyan Anderson scored 25 points as the host Horned Frogs rallied past the Golden Hurricane.

Brandon Parrish added 17 points for Texas Christian (8-3), which trailed by 10 in the second half. The Horned Frogs, who have won eight of their past nine, forced 12 of Tulsa’s 18 turnovers in the second half and shot 55 percent after halftime.

James Woodard led Tulsa (4-8) with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Rashad Smith added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa broke a tie game early with 3-pointers on three straight possessions and built a 27-17 lead with just under six minutes left after an 8-0 run, including two layups from Smith. The Golden Hurricane led 36-29 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 43-33 about three minutes into the second half.

Anderson had three baskets and Parrish added a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-minute, 24-5 run as TCU surged ahead. Jarvis Ray’s tip-in with 11:25 left gave TCU a 48-47 lead and Parrish capped the run with a jumper for a 57-48 advantage with 3:18 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU has scored at least 70 points in seven games this season after doing it just three times last year. ... Anderson has scored in double figures in five straight games. ... Tulsa leads the series 21-12 but TCU has won back-to-back games for the first time since 1998.