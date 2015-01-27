Preview: Tulsa at Tulane

Tulsa has not lost in a conference game in nearly a calendar year and will try to stay undefeated in league play when it visits Tulane on Tuesday. The Green Wave were off to a strong start but have run into some trouble of late with losses in three of the last four games, including two straight at home. The Golden Hurricane have won 18 straight conference games since falling at Louisiana Tech in a Conference USA test on Feb. 6, 2014.

Tulsa, which joined the American Athletic Conference from C-USA along with Tulane this season, is trying to reach 8-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1984-85 campaign but needed a second-half rally to escape with a 66-64 win at East Carolina on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane had held each of their previous conference opponents under 60 points and locked down on the defensive end in the final minutes to pull out the win over the Pirates. Tulane is coming off a 57-55 home loss to Memphis and has been held under 60 points in four of its last six contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULSA (14-5, 7-0 AAC): Golden Hurricane guard James Woodard has taken on a larger role in conference play and has spent at least 33 minutes on the court in each of the seven contests while averaging 17.1 points. Woodard buried four 3-pointers at East Carolina to spark a comeback in the second half and is 16-of-36 from 3-point range over the last five contests. The 6-3 junior went 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-13 from the field en route to 24 points in a win over the Green Wave during the Conference-USA tournament last season.

ABOUT TULANE (13-7, 4-4): The Green Wave started out hot with back-to-back road wins to begin AAC play but is just 1-3 at home in the conference, including the loss to Memphis in downtown New Orleans on Saturday. Tulane will move back to campus against the Golden Hurricane and is looking for more from guard Louis Dabney, who slumped to 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting in the loss to the Tigers. Dabney (13.9 points), Jay Hook (11.9) and Jonathan Stark (11.8) give the Green Wave a potent three-guard combo while freshman center Dylan Osetkowski works his way into a bigger offensive role.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa took both meetings last season by an average of 23.5 points.

2. Osetkowski is 15-of-25 from the floor in the last four games.

3. The Golden Hurricane have held their last 14 opponents under 50 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 72, Tulane 59