Preview: Tulsa at Tulane

With leading scorer Shaquille Harrison having a miserable night and No. 2 scorer James Woodard out with an injury, Tulsa got a big game from Rashad Smith to secure its first American Athletic Conference victory of the season against East Carolina on Tuesday. The Golden Hurricane will try to match that home victory with a road conference triumph when it visits Tulane on Sunday.

Smith, a 6-7 fifth-year senior who entered the Pirates contest averaging seven points, scored a game-high 20 on 10-of-13 shooting and added nine rebounds - four offensive - in the 55-43 triumph. Tulsa, which led 37-14 at the break, held East Carolina to 30 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers. “Obviously it was a good win for our guys,” coach Frank Haith told reporters “We were down a man, and if you told me that we wouldn’t play with Juice (Woodard) and that Shaq would only have four points and be 2-for-10 but we would still have a double-digit conference win. … I‘m really proud of our guys. Our defense was outstanding.” Tulane is coming off a 63-45 loss at Houston on Tuesday in which they trailed by 20 at the half.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TULSA (9-6, 1-2 AAC): The 6-3 senior Woodard (15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds) is questionable against the Green Wave but fellow guard Harrison (17 points, 5.3 rebounds) is likely to play after “getting nicked up” against the Pirates. Perimeter shooting will be a problem for Tulsa if Woodard can’t play. The club shoots a dismal 32 percent beyond the arc on 21 attempts per game with Woodard connecting on a team-high 38 3-pointers and 39 percent.

ABOUT TULANE (7-9, 0-3): Junior guard Malik Morgan (11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds) was the lone player in double figures against the Cougars with 11 points, as the Green Wave shot just 33 percent and were outrebounded 50-32. Sophomore Dylan Osetkowski (9.9 points), a 6-8 forward, is second in the league averaging 6.4 defensive rebounds per game, tied for second in rebounding (8.8) and tied for fourth in steals (1.4). Senior guard Louis Dabney (team-high 12.9 points) poured in a career-high 32 points in the last meeting with Tulsa.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa leads the all-time series 14-5 and has won the last five.

2. Tulane shoots barely 30 percent from the arc on nearly 20 attempts per game with Dabney leading the way with 28 3-pointers.

3. The Golden Hurricane have nine seniors on its roster - the most on one roster in the country.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 69, Tulane 60