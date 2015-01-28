Tulsa 62, Tulane 55: Shaquille Harrison led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Golden Hurricane knocked off the Green Wave to stay undefeated in American Athletic Conference play.

D’Andre Wright added 12 points, and Rashad Ray scored 12 off the bench for Tulsa (15-5, 8-0 AAC), which has won 19 straight conference games. Marquel Curtis grabbed eight rebounds and James Woodard had eight boards to help make up for a 1-of-5 shooting effort for the Golden Hurricane.

Payton Henson scored 12 points off the bench to lead Tulane (13-8, 4-5), which dropped to 1-4 at home in AAC play. Louis Dabney scored 11 points, but Jonathan Stark and Jay Hook combined to go 5-of-23 from the field for the Green Wave.

Woodard knocked down a 3-pointer and added a free throw to push Tulsa out to a 49-34 lead with under seven minutes to play. The advantage was 16 points when Tulane made a run, getting 3-pointers from Dabney, Henson and Hook on consecutive possessions in an 11-0 run to cut it to 55-50 with just over a minute to play, but Ray hit five free throws in the final minute and Harrison added two more at the line to put it away.

Tulane held a 20-19 lead with under four minutes left in the first half before Tulsa closed the period with an 8-0 burst highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Ray. The Green Wave pulled within 31-28 five minutes into the second before Brandon Swannegan led a 9-2 run to push the Golden Hurricane to a 10-point lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two former Conference USA rivals were meeting for the first time as AAC foes. … Tulsa improved to 8-0 in conference play for the first time since 1984-85. … Tulane shot 35.6 percent from the field, giving the Golden Hurricane defense its 15th straight game holding opponents under 50 percent.