Tulsa 81, Tulane 67

Guard Pat Birt scored a game-high 27 points and fellow guard James Woodard added 21 as Tulsa defeated Tulane 81-67 on Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Tulsa (10-6, 2-2 American) shot a sizzling 66.7 percent from the field to take control of the game in the first half. Birt connected on six of nine shots, including five of seven 3-pointers, to register 17 first-half points.

For the game, the Golden Hurricane connected on 58.5 percent of their shots.

Tulane (7-10, 0-4), which is one of the nation’s lowest scoring teams at 66.2 points per game, was led by forward Dylan Osetkowski, who scored 18 points.

The Green Wave now have lost seven of 10 games while Tulsa has won two straight.

Tulane jumped out to an early 12-3 lead, but forward Brandon Swannegan’s jumper at the 3:55 mark of the first half gave Tulsa a 36-35 lead. From there, the Golden Hurricane took off and never looked back.

Tulsa took a 45-39 lead into halftime, and by the time Woodard connected on a 3-point jumper, the lead was 10 with just under 18 minutes to play. The Green Wave managed to score just 10 points in the next 11-plus minutes.

Birt and Woodard combined to score eight straight points to push the lead to 76-57 with less than five minutes to go.