Preview: Tulsa vs. UCLA

Two playing legends of NCAAtournaments past, Steve Alford and Danny Manning, will look to makemore memories when the teams they coach, No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 13 seed Tulsa,respectively, match up in a South Regional second-round contest in SanDiego on Friday. Both teams like to put points on the board, with theBruins averaging 81.8 points and the Golden Hurricane at 73.1. The duoof Jordan Adams (17.2 ppg) and Kyle Anderson (14.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg)powers UCLA, while Tulsa relies on the scoring of James Woodard (15.7ppg) and Rashad Smith (12.1).

Both teams are coming offconference tournament championships, and both have had to fight backfrom rough stretches. The Bruins, in their first year under Alford,entered the Pac-12 tournament having lost three of six, including ahumiliating 18-point setback to Washington State in theregular-season finale. The Golden Hurricane, meanwhile, started theseason 0-4 and 1-6 before righting the ship in Manning’s secondseason at the helm.

TV: 9:57 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT TULSA (21-12): Manningcertainly knows what it takes to win in the NCAA tournament, havingled Kansas to the 1988 title as a player, and that’s defense. That‘swhy he likes his team’s chances, because the Golden Hurricane madetheir late-season run and won the Conference USA tournament thanks to their play on the defensive end. “We hang our hat on thedefensive side of the ball,” Manning said. “We want to make surewhen we go out there that we’re locked in and focused defensively andwe understand scouting report and personnel and we compete. Our guyshave done a wonderful job of that, and hopefully that will continue.”ABOUT UCLA (26-8): Alford hasseen what his team can do all season long, and he’s known that theyweren’t living up to their potential for much of the campaign. But hefeels very good about where the team is at right now, especiallycoming off the Pac-12 tournament championship. “We’ve beenconsistent, but we just kind of missed that edge, and I thought wegot our edge after the Washington State game and getting back to Westwood,” Alford said.“These guys have really been committed. We got an edge to us now,which is a lot of fun and to win a championship means a great deal.”

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins will be makingtheir 46th appearance in the NCAA tournament, second-mostin Division I history behind Kentucky.

2. The Golden Hurricane has wonits last five opening-round games in the NCAAs, with its last losscoming in 1996 to Louisville.

3. The winner of this contestwill play either No. 5 seed Virginia Commonwealth or No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in thethird round.

PREDICTION: UCLA 72, Tulsa 64