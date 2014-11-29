Preview: Tulsa at Wichita State

No. 10 Wichita State is aiming for another deep run in March and can’t afford to overlook visiting Tulsa on Saturday. The Shockers beat Memphis by 15 points on Nov. 18 and followed that up with a 48-point thrashing of Newman on Sunday as they took a step down in competition to warm up before a tough stretch. Wichita State will travel to Utah and has Saint Louis and Seton Hall to come over the next two weeks as it attempts to prove it’s worthy of a top 10 ranking.

Shockers junior guard Ron Baker increased his scoring average by nearly five points from his freshman to sophomore years and is turning the same trick this season, pouring in 18.3 points after averaging 13.1 as a sophomore. Baker should get some help from guard Tekele Cotton, who is expected to return after missing a game with a finger injury. The Golden Hurricane sandwiched a pair of losses around three wins and are trying to bounce back from a 73-58 setback against Oklahoma State.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TULSA (3-2): The Golden Hurricane went to Las Vegas for the MGM Grand Main Event tournament earlier in the week and controlled the game defensively in a 53-35 win over Auburn on Monday before giving up 45 first-half points the loss to Oklahoma State. Tulsa shot 34.8 percent and turned the ball over 13 times in the loss to the Cowboys while guard James Woodard went 3-of-12 from the field and Rashad Smith missed all six of his field-goal attempts. “I thought we were really passive, particularly early in the game,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith told reporters. “We weren’t aggressive enough to win a game at this level.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (3-0): The Shockers have not lost a regular-season game since the finale of the 2012-13 campaign and have yet to be seriously challenged this season. Wichita State earned its most impressive win over Memphis on Nov. 18, when Baker went for 21 points and the defense forced 24 turnovers in the 71-56 decision. Baker knocked down four first-half 3-pointers before taking it easy the rest of the way as the Shockers shot 52.2 percent and piled up a 57-27 advantage on the glass in the 105-57 shellacking of Newman on Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Baker scored 21 points in a 77-54 win at Tulsa last season.

2. The Golden Hurricane held opponents to an average of 42.3 points in their three wins.

3. The Shockers are shooting just 28 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 76, Tulsa 55