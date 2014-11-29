FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wichita State 75, Tulsa 55
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2014 / 10:19 PM / 3 years ago

Wichita State 75, Tulsa 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Wichita State 75, Tulsa 55: Fred VanVleet led the way with 21 points and nine assists as the Shockers turned away the visiting Golden Hurricane.

Ron Baker hit six 3-pointers en route to 19 points and Darius Carter scored 14 as Wichita State (4-0) remained undefeated. Tekele Cotton collected seven rebounds and four assists for the Shockers, who have not lost a regular-season game since the finale of the 2012-13 season.

James Woodard scored 19 points to lead Tulsa (3-3), which has dropped two straight. D’Andre Wright contributed 13 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa scored on each of its first four possessions and held a 16-15 lead after Marquel Curtis’ 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the game before Wichita State took control. Cotton found Baker for a 3-pointer and hit one of his own to kick off a 13-2 run, and VanVleet scored the final eight points of the half to send the Shockers into the locker room with a 40-22 cushion.

Baker’s 3-pointer made it a 23-point gap early in the second before the Golden Hurricane made a run, chopping the deficit to 47-37 with just over 11 minutes left after back-to-back baskets by Woodard. Baker hit a 3-pointer to kick off an 11-4 spurt and Wichita State was not threatened the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Shockers have yet to allow an opponent to reach 60 points this season. … Tulsa went 8-of-16 from beyond the arc, led by Woodard’s 3-of-4. … Wichita State totaled 18 assists while only turning the ball over six times.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.